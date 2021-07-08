Volkswagen, BMW fined $1B by EU for collusion on emission cleaning
- The European Union slaps €875M (~$1B) in fines on automakers Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) for restricting competition in emission cleaning for new diesel passenger cars.
- The European Commission says BMW, Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) and VW, which owns Audi and Porsche, colluded on the technical development in the area of nitrogen oxide cleaning, breaching antitrust rules.
- Daimler was not fined, as it revealed the existence of the cartel to the Commission; BMW and VW acknowledged their involvement in the cartel and agreed to settle the case.
- "The five car manufacturers Daimler, BMW, Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche possessed the technology to reduce harmful emissions beyond what was legally required under EU emission standards. But they avoided to compete on using this technology's full potential to clean better than what is required by law," the EC's Margrethe Vestager says.