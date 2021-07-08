Eli Lilly in pact with Verge Genomics for treatments in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
Jul. 08, 2021 7:20 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)LLYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has entered into a three-year collaboration with Verge Genomics to discover treatments for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a motor neuron disease with no cure currently.
- Verge has an artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery and development platform focused on treatments for genetic diseases.
- Per the terms of the agreement, the company is eligible to receive up to $25M in upfront, equity investment and potential near-term payments in addition to milestone payments valued at $694M and royalties.
- Lilly will be able to select up to four targets discovered by Verge using its all-in-human platform.
- “This approach complements and enhances Lilly’s neuroscience portfolio and will help facilitate the development of what we hope will be transformative new therapies for people with ALS,” commented Michael Hutton, VP Neurodegeneration Research at Lilly.
- In June, CRISPR Therapeutics partnered with Capsida Biotherapeutics to develop and commercialize in vivo gene editing therapies for the treatment of ALS and Friedreich’s ataxia.