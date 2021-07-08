ECB adopts symmetric 2% inflation target as result of monetary policy review

Jul. 08, 2021 7:36 AM ETFEUL, RFEU, FIEE, DLBR, FEUZ, UEUR, DBEZ, FPXE, PTEU, GSEU, FLEE, FEP, UPV, URR, EUFX, BBEU, HEZU, EEA, DRR, DBEU, ULE, SPEU, EPV, EURL, IEUR, IEV, EZU, HEDJ, EUO, FEZ, FXE, VGKBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments

European Central Bank in Frankfurt
Stephan Behnes/iStock via Getty Images

  • Following in the footsteps of the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank's Governing Council adopts a symmetric 2% inflation target over the medium term as part of its monetary policy.
  • The change was made after the central bank started a review of its monetary policy on Jan. 23. The switch to a symmetric inflation target means that inflation may run moderately above target during a transitory period to make up for lagging the 2% target.
  • The euro rises 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. The Vanguard FTSE European ETF drops 1.2% in premarket trading.
  • U.S. 10-year Treasury yield, at ~1.28%, increases from 1.25% at ~7 AM ET.
  • The ECB's Governing Council also confirmed the set of ECB interest rates remains its primary monetary policy instrument.
  • Other instruments, including forward guidance, asset purchases and longer-term refinancing operations, that the ECB has used when interest rates have stayed super low will remain "an integral part" of the ECB's toolkit.
  • The council also confirmed that the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices remains "the appropriate measure for assessing price stability."
  • Last August, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced that the U.S. central bank was adopting a symmetric 2% inflation target, allowing the economy to run hot to make up for years of lagging the target.
  • ETFs to watch: VGK, FXE, FEZ, EUO, HEDJ
  • Previously (June 10), ECB doesn't bank off from its ultra-dovish policy
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.