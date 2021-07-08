ECB adopts symmetric 2% inflation target as result of monetary policy review
- Following in the footsteps of the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank's Governing Council adopts a symmetric 2% inflation target over the medium term as part of its monetary policy.
- The change was made after the central bank started a review of its monetary policy on Jan. 23. The switch to a symmetric inflation target means that inflation may run moderately above target during a transitory period to make up for lagging the 2% target.
- The euro rises 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. The Vanguard FTSE European ETF drops 1.2% in premarket trading.
- U.S. 10-year Treasury yield, at ~1.28%, increases from 1.25% at ~7 AM ET.
- The ECB's Governing Council also confirmed the set of ECB interest rates remains its primary monetary policy instrument.
- Other instruments, including forward guidance, asset purchases and longer-term refinancing operations, that the ECB has used when interest rates have stayed super low will remain "an integral part" of the ECB's toolkit.
- The council also confirmed that the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices remains "the appropriate measure for assessing price stability."
- Last August, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced that the U.S. central bank was adopting a symmetric 2% inflation target, allowing the economy to run hot to make up for years of lagging the target.
