Trevena enrolls first patient in OLINVYK late-stage trial in China

  • Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) announces that the company’s partner in China has enrolled the first patient in a late-stage trial for OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection.
  • OLINVYK is a novel IV analgesic approved by the U.S. FDA for acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate.
  • The randomized, double-blind, active-controlled study that will enroll about 160 patients following abdominal surgery.
  • The primary efficacy endpoint is the proportion of responders to study medication based on their pain numeric rating scale (NRS) at the end of the randomized 24-hour treatment period.
  • Trevena had initiated a new study evaluating the physiologic impact of Olinvyk on respiratory function in elderly/obese subjects, earlier this week.
