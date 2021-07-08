Trevena enrolls first patient in OLINVYK late-stage trial in China
Jul. 08, 2021 7:36 AM ETTrevena, Inc. (TRVN)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) announces that the company’s partner in China has enrolled the first patient in a late-stage trial for OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection.
- OLINVYK is a novel IV analgesic approved by the U.S. FDA for acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate.
- The randomized, double-blind, active-controlled study that will enroll about 160 patients following abdominal surgery.
- The primary efficacy endpoint is the proportion of responders to study medication based on their pain numeric rating scale (NRS) at the end of the randomized 24-hour treatment period.
- Trevena had initiated a new study evaluating the physiologic impact of Olinvyk on respiratory function in elderly/obese subjects, earlier this week.