Laredo Petroleum lifts full-year capex while lowering production guidance
Jul. 08, 2021 7:48 AM ETLaredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI)LPIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) -4.1% pre-market after raising guidance for full-year capital spending while lowering its production outlook to reflect the sale of 25K boe/day of gas-weighted production from its legacy leasehold and the purchase of 13.6K boe/day of production from Sabalo.
- The company now forecasts $420M in full-year capex vs. previous guidance of $360M, driven by the integration of Sabalo's operations, while full-year total production of 77K-80K boe/day drops from prior guidance of 80K-85K boe/day.
- Laredo expects FY 2022 total production will average 75K-78K boe/day, a slight decline vs. FY 2021; at current 2022 commodity prices, the company expects to generate $225M-$250M of free cash flow next year.
- Laredo's Q2 production averaged 85.9K boe/day, including 26.4K bbl/day of oil.
- Laredo's "new strategy is to significantly increase the percentage of oil produced while maintaining a presence in the gassy acreage," Long Player writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.