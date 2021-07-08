Ranpak expands portfolio of cutting-edge automated solutions with strategic investment
Jul. 08, 2021 7:49 AM ETRanpak Holdings Corp. (PACK)PACKBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) announces a strategic investment in Pickle Robot Company, a leader in the application of robots for automated sorting, loading and unloading of packaged goods within logistical lines.
- Ranpak Automation’s investment in Pickle is highly strategic, and complements and expands Ranpak’s existing portfolio of cutting-edge automated solutions to transform the packaging and fulfillment industry.
- This investment follows Ranpak’s recent creation of R Squared Robotics, a division that uses 3D computer vision and artificial intelligence technologies to improve end-of-the-line packaging and logistics.
- Ranpak Automation, along with Pickle and R Squared Robotics, will design and build automated, integrated systems for high volume end-users to improve the speed and efficiency of their operations.