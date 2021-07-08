Pluristem brings Phase II COVID-19 ARDS studies to clinical readout; topline data expected in Q4
Jul. 08, 2021 7:54 AM ETPluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI)PSTIBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) announces that it is bringing its Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) associated with COVID-19 Phase II studies to clinical readout.
- The analysis will be based on 89 patients enrolled in two Phase II studies, which investigated the safety and efficacy of Pluristem’s PLX cells as a treatment for severe COVID-19 cases complicated by ARDS.
- Pluristem expects to announce the topline results of the readout during the Q4 2021.
- The company continues to advance its product candidate pipeline – PLX-PAD and PLX-R18 – on a number of fronts.
- PSTI shares up 2.5% premarket at $3.69.