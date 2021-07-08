Trulieve completes acquisition of Keystone Shops in Pennsylvania
- Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF) has closed the equity acquisition of Anna Holdings LLC, the sole equity holder in Chamounix Ventures, which holds a permit to operate dispensaries under Keystone Shops, with locations in Philadelphia, Devon, and King of Prussia.
- Total transaction consideration was $60M satisfied through the payment of $20M in cash and by the issuance of 1,009,336 subordinate voting shares.
- The deal does not carry a deferred payment or an earn-out period and provides for an additional $5M in contingent consideration.
- The acquisition will broaden Trulieve's presence in Pennsylvania by entering the Greater Philadelphia area.