Trulieve completes acquisition of Keystone Shops in Pennsylvania

  • Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF) has closed the equity acquisition of Anna Holdings LLC, the sole equity holder in Chamounix Ventures, which holds a permit to operate dispensaries under Keystone Shops, with locations in Philadelphia, Devon, and King of Prussia.
  • Total transaction consideration was $60M satisfied through the payment of $20M in cash and by the issuance of 1,009,336 subordinate voting shares.
  • The deal does not carry a deferred payment or an earn-out period and provides for an additional $5M in contingent consideration.
  • The acquisition will broaden Trulieve's presence in Pennsylvania by entering the Greater Philadelphia area.
