aTyr pharma records last patient visit in early-stage ATYR1923 pulmonary sarcoidosis trial

  • aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) announces that the last patient has completed their last visit in the company’s Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of its lead therapeutic candidate, ATYR1923, in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis, a major form of interstitial lung disease.
  • The company expects to report results from the trial in September 2021.
  • The trial is a multiple-ascending dose, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in 37 patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis that was designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity and pharmacokinetic profile of multiple doses of ATYR1923 compared to placebo.
  • It also looks to evaluate preliminary efficacy measures including steroid sparing effect, measures of lung function and potential disease biomarkers.
  • Shares up nearly 3% premarket.
