Talkspace and 9 Meters initiated as outperform, and Cantor bullish on COMPASS in today's analyst action
Jul. 08, 2021 9:39 AM ETAadi Bioscience Inc (AADI), CMPS, NMTR, TALKAADI, CMPS, NMTR, TALKBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
Talkspace initiated as outperform at Baird
- Baird has initiated online therapy provider Talkspace (TALK -8.4%) with an outperform rating and a $10 price target (~50% upside).
- Analyst Vikram Kesavabhotla says he expects to company to benefit from broader tailwinds in mental health, as well as its position as a recognized brand with a large network of providers.
- He adds that Talkspace trades at a substantial discount to peers and is unique as a pure-play mental health virtual offering.
9 Meters garners outperform rating on GI, rare disease pipeline
- BMO Capital Markets has initiated 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR -3.7%) with an outperform rating and a $5 price target (~385% upside)
- Analyst Gary Nachman says the company is a "solid pure-play in gatroenterology" that is also working on rare diseases with high unmet medical needs.
- He calls out vurolenatide as having a unique mechanism of action for short bowel syndrome with promising early data, adding that larazotide, currently in phase 3 for celiac disease, could be 9 Meters first approved drug.
- Nachman estimates $730M in revenue for the company by 2030.
Cantor still bullish on COMPASS Pathways despite stock slump
- Even though shares are down ~26% over the last six months, Cantor is maintaining its buy rating on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS -7.5%) and $71 price target (~106% upside).
- Analyst Charles Duncan writes that his firm recently hosted a meeting with management and he now has a better appreciation of their pipeline and potential for value creation.
- Duncan said that much of the meeting focused on COMP360, a psilocybin (the natural compound found in "magic mushrooms") therapy for treatment-resistant depression.
- Duncan cited an April 2021 New England Journal of Medicine report that found psilocybin had as good or better efficacy than Lexapro (escitalopram), a commonly prescribed selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor antidepressant.
"COMP360 remains the favorite to become the best-in-class therapeutic option for" treatment-resistant depression, he writes.
Aerpio upgraded on merger agreement with Aadi Bioscience
- H.C. Wainwright has upgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO -2.3%) to buy from hold and upgraded its price target to $22 (~1187% upside) following the company's May merger with privately-held Aadi Bioscience.
- Analyst Robert Burns sees rapid advancement in oncology candidates provided by the combined company.
- Once the merger goes through, the focus for the company will be on FYARRO (sirolimus albumin-bound nanoparticles for injectable suspension; nab-sirolimus) for solid tumors.
- All upside calculations are based on the prior day market close.