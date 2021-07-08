BlackRock secures $250M to invest in emerging market climate infrastructure
Jul. 08, 2021 8:59 AM ET
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) secures $250M+ from a consortium of global institutional investors, governments, and philanthropies for the Climate Finance Partnership, which aims to invest in climate infrastructure across developing markets in order to accelerate the global transition to a low/net-zero carbon economy.
- The French Development Agency, KfW Development Bank, Japan Bank for International Cooperation, Grantham Environmental Trust, Quadrivium Foundation, and another private foundation commits a combined $122.5M in catalytic capital, which will be used to mobilize a broader institutional capital raise.
- CFP's investments in selected countries within Asia, Latin America, and Africa will focus on grid connected/distributed renewable power generation, energy efficiency, transmission or energy storage solutions, and ultra-low emission or electrified transportation and mobility services.
- CFP was formed at the One Planet Summit in 2018 under the leadership of French President Emmanuel Macron.
- The partnership has secured 50% of its $500M target.
- With energy demand for emerging markets is expected to double by 2050, some $9T is needed for emerging markets to derive two-thirds of their energy from renewable power by 2050.
- The CFP parties agree that aggressive action is necessary in order to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5°C.
- "We are supporting this Partnership because we believe that combining the strengths of the public and private sectors is necessary in order to align finance flows with low-carbon and climate-resilient development.," says State Secretary Jochen Flasbarth from the German Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety.
- Shares of BLK are down 2.3% in pre-market trading.
