CarLotz announces partnership with TiiCKER to provide shareholder perks

Jul. 08, 2021 8:58 AM ETCarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ)LOTZBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments

Used Car Flag
tillsonburg/E+ via Getty Images

  • CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) announces a strategic partnership with TiiCKER to connect directly with its consumer shareholders.
  • TiiCKER provides access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, and shareholder stores.
  • CarLotz stock perks are now available for shareholders on TiiCKER and include an exclusive discount and LOTZ-branded items for verified shareholders.
  • "We want to connect with these investors in a meaningful way. Our program will reward our LOTZ owners for their loyalty by giving them access to the LOTZ Shareholder Store™ and retail investor site that includes a range of perks from branded merchandise to consignment discounts," says Michael Bor, Co-Founder and CEO of CarLotz.
  • Shares are down 3.69% PM.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.