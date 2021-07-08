CarLotz announces partnership with TiiCKER to provide shareholder perks
Jul. 08, 2021 8:58 AM ETCarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ)LOTZBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) announces a strategic partnership with TiiCKER to connect directly with its consumer shareholders.
- TiiCKER provides access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, and shareholder stores.
- CarLotz stock perks are now available for shareholders on TiiCKER and include an exclusive discount and LOTZ-branded items for verified shareholders.
- "We want to connect with these investors in a meaningful way. Our program will reward our LOTZ owners for their loyalty by giving them access to the LOTZ Shareholder Store™ and retail investor site that includes a range of perks from branded merchandise to consignment discounts," says Michael Bor, Co-Founder and CEO of CarLotz.
- Shares are down 3.69% PM.