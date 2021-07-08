Nielsen acquires French TV attribution and ad monitoring company
Jul. 08, 2021 8:59 AM ETNielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)NLSNBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Analytics firm Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) has acquired TVTY, a French TV attribution and ad monitoring company, for an undisclosed amount.
- TVTY offers television ad intelligence solutions to enable advertisers and agencies to optimize ad spend. These solutions will expand and complement Nielsen's TV attribution and ad intelligence services.
- Sean Cohan, Nielsen's Chief Growth Officer and President, International, commented, "TVTY bolsters Nielsen's ability to size an audience with analytics. Nielsen offers marketers full-funnel search, interest and sales metrics, enabling them to operate with speed and granularity."
