Carrols buys Burger King restaurants in Indiana and Michigan

  • Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) announces the acquisition of 19 Burger King restaurants in Indiana and Michigan.
  • It marks the company's first multi-restaurant acquisitions in more than two years, which is expected to see improvements in sales volume and margins through integration into the company's existing operations.
  • "As we have stated previously, with our adjusted leverage ratio (as defined in our senior credit facility) below four times, we have been pursuing opportunistic bolt-on transactions to grow our overall portfolio," says Chairman and CEO Daniel T. Accordino.
  • Recently, the group has offered $300M senior notes due 2029 in a private offering.
