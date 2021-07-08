Carrols buys Burger King restaurants in Indiana and Michigan
- Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) announces the acquisition of 19 Burger King restaurants in Indiana and Michigan.
- It marks the company's first multi-restaurant acquisitions in more than two years, which is expected to see improvements in sales volume and margins through integration into the company's existing operations.
- "As we have stated previously, with our adjusted leverage ratio (as defined in our senior credit facility) below four times, we have been pursuing opportunistic bolt-on transactions to grow our overall portfolio," says Chairman and CEO Daniel T. Accordino.
- Recently, the group has offered $300M senior notes due 2029 in a private offering.