Genius Sports extends partnership with DIMAYOR for data and streaming betting

  • Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) expands its current relationship with DIMAYOR, with a new contract that grants the company exclusive rights to capture and distribute official DIMAYOR data and live video streams for regulated sports betting.
  • DIMAYOR is the governing body of the premier competitions in Colombian soccer.
  • Fernando Jaramillo, President of DIMAYOR, said: “The partnership between Genius and Colombian Professional Soccer is very important and a reflection of the growing global interest in our product. It is very rewarding that a multinational company with recognition in the fields of official data for betting and more is interested in our competitions and invites us to seek methods so that we continue to grow.
