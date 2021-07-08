Chipotle Mexican Grill using TikTok Resumes to expand workforce

Jul. 08, 2021 9:13 AM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)CMGBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is using TikTok Resumes to expand its workforce with purpose-driven Gen-Z applicants.
  • Marissa Andrada, Chief Diversity, Inclusion and People Officer, said, "Given the current hiring climate and our strong growth trajectory, it's essential to find new platforms to directly engage in meaningful career conversations with Gen-Z. TikTok has been ingrained into Chipotle's DNA for some time and now we're evolving our presence to help bring in top talent to our restaurants."
  • Chipotle also plans to organize its second "Coast To Coast Career Day" soon, with a goal of hiring an additional 15,000 employees to meet current demand and future growth. The company has recruited over 82,000 crew members and had over 4,200 promotions among its restaurant staff, since the start of 2021.
  • Coast to Coast Career Day interviews will take place between 8:00 – 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. local time at participating Chipotle locations on July 15, 2021.
  • CMG -2.02% pre-market
