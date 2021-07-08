Cisco closes acquisition of Socio Labs
Jul. 08, 2021 9:18 AM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)CSCOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) has closed its acquisition of Socio Labs and its event technology platform.
- Socio will be integrated into Cisco's Webex portfolio to shore up event hosting capabilities.
- Those include creating experiences that are equally inclusive for virtual and in-person attendees of an event; highly customizable branded registration and ticketing experiences including dynamic ads; heavy data about attendees, sponsors, exhibitors and more; and always-on engagement with attendees across multiple events.
- "Being able to offer novel, refreshing and inclusive experiences for all attendees – whether in person or virtual – is paramount in today's new era of hybrid events," says Jeetu Patel, general manager of Cisco Security and Collaboration.
- Cisco is down 0.3% premarket, following the broader market lower.