Cisco closes acquisition of Socio Labs

  • Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) has closed its acquisition of Socio Labs and its event technology platform.
  • Socio will be integrated into Cisco's Webex portfolio to shore up event hosting capabilities.
  • Those include creating experiences that are equally inclusive for virtual and in-person attendees of an event; highly customizable branded registration and ticketing experiences including dynamic ads; heavy data about attendees, sponsors, exhibitors and more; and always-on engagement with attendees across multiple events.
  • "Being able to offer novel, refreshing and inclusive experiences for all attendees – whether in person or virtual – is paramount in today's new era of hybrid events," says Jeetu Patel, general manager of Cisco Security and Collaboration.
