Zip to invest over $160M for ownership of 2 companies to expand in Europe, Middle East

Jul. 08, 2021 9:25 AM ETZip Co Limited (ZIZTF)ZIZTFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Sydney-based Zip Co. (OTCPK:ZIZTF) will invest more than $160M to raise its minority stakes in two companies to full ownership to establish a presence in the European and emerging Middle Eastern markets.
  • As the company expands its global presence in the buy now pay later, or BNPL, sector, Zip will pay $140M for the remaining shares in European operator Twisto Payments.
  • Zip will also pay $21M to buy out Middle Eastern operator, Spotti.
  • Zip said there is increased demand from merchants for a single global buy now pay later solution. Twisto and Spotti will be integrated into Zip's global Single Merchant Interface which provides merchants instant access to 11 countries.
  • Zip said it yet to determine whether it pays for the outstanding stake in each company in the form of shares, cash or a combination.
  • The Twisto acquisition is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, while the takeover of Spotti will occur in the third quarter.
  • Source: Press Release
