Moving iMage Technologies prices $12.6M initial offering
Jul. 08, 2021 9:29 AM ETMoving iMage Technologies, Inc. (MITQ)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Digital cinema company, Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEMKT:MITQ) prices its initial public offering of 4.2M shares of its common stock at a price of $3.00 per share; gross proceeds of a ~$12.6M.
- Shares expected to begin trading today on the NYSE under the symbol “MITQ.”
- Underwriter's option to purchase up to an additional 630,000 shares.
- Offering expected to close on or about July 12, 2021.
- Net proceeds to fund the expansion of its sales and marketing activities, with the balance added to working capital, which may include the funding of strategic acquisitions.