Kaleyra acquires video conferencing company Bandyer
Jul. 08, 2021 9:29 AM ETKaleyra, Inc. (KLR)KLRBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Enterprise mobile communications firm Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) announces acquiring Bandyer for undisclosed terms. Bandyer offers cloud-based audio and video communications services to a wide range of industries from financial services to retail to utilities.
- “The acquisition of Bandyer adds video capabilities to Kaleyra’s already wide offering of communication channels. During the pandemic, consumers got used to having fewer in-person touchpoints with businesses, and video is the best available proxy for these in-person interactions,” says Nicola Jr. Vitto, Chief Product Officer at Kaleyra. “Our product portfolio already includes messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots. With the addition of Bandyer’s video offering, Kaleyra’s offerings become a complete suite of tools for omnichannel customer engagement designed for exceptional cross-channel customer experiences.”
- Press release.