Galaxy's Novogratz: China 'declared war' on crypto, sees Bitcoin consolidating around $30,000-$35,000
Jul. 08, 2021 10:38 AM ET
- Michael Novogratz, CEO of cryptocurrency investment fund Galaxy Investment Partners (OTCPK:BRPHF), said Thursday that China has "declared war" on cryptocurrencies as part of a new Cold War brewing with the U.S.
- Speaking to CNBC, Novogratz also said that the crypto market would welcome additional U.S. regulation because it would remove uncertainty about what the government plans to do.
- "Once you have the rules, I think that would be a relief for the market," he said.
- On China's steps to tamp down the private crypto market, the Galaxy CEO said that the government will do whatever it can to "smash out" any challenge to the authority of the ruling communist party.
- "I think we all have to regauge how we approach China," he argued.
- However, Novogratz still predicted "plenty" of participation in the crypto market by Chinese investors, though "it's just not going to be as easy" given the regulatory crackdown.
- Turning to market dynamics, Novogratz described Bitcoin (BTC-USD) as "consolidating" between $30,000 and $35,000 following the recent decline off its highs above $60,000.
- Novogratz argued that as investors in Asia sell off the crypto, buyers in the U.S. purchase it.
- Longer-term, Novogratz believes that crypto markets will eventually decouple from other asset classes once they develop their own investor base.
- He thinks this will happen as organizations, like big pension plans, start putting money into the crypto space.
- "We haven't had the big pensions come in yet. I can tell you, they are getting closer," Novogratz said.
- Bitcoin reached a level above $63,000 in April, but came off that peak into late May. It has largely been in a range since. On Thursday, the crypto was down about 6% in midday trading, falling to $32,570.47.
