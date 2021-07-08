Morgan Stanley reports data stolen in breach at vendor's server
Jul. 08, 2021 10:29 AM ETMorgan Stanley (MS)MSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Morgan Stanley (MS -3.0%) discloses a data breach, in which hackers stole personal information belonging to its customers through a third-party vendor's server, BleepingComputer reports.
- Guidehouse, which provides account maintenance services to Morgan Stanley's StockPlan Connect business, notified the bank in May 2021 that attackers accessed its Accellion FTA server and stole information about Morgan Stanley stock plan participants, the articles said.
- The breach apparently occurred in January by exploiting a vulnerability in the server, but Guidehouse discovered the breach in March and the impact to Morgan Stanley customers in May.
- The bank sent notices to affected customers saying that there was no security breach of any Morgan Stanley applications. However, information stolen during the incident included stock plan participants' names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and corporate company names.
- The stolen data did not contain passwords or other credentials to gain access to the Morgan Stanley customers' financial accounts, a company spokesperson told BleepingComputer.
- In 2019, Capital One Financial disclosed a data breach perpetrated by a former employee of Amazon Web Services, where the bank had stored its customer data.