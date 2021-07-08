GBS soars 25% amid $4.7M Australian grant for manufacturing biosensor technology
Jul. 08, 2021
- Life sciences company GBS (GBS +25.1%) was awarded a $4.7M Australian federal government scientific grant to fund the build out of a Biosensor manufacturing facility.
- The Medical Products Priority Grant, from the Australian federal government’s Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources’ Modern Manufacturing Initiative will support the establishment of an Australian high tech medical device manufacturing facility to begin scaled production of the printable organic electronic biosensor technology for the APAC region.
- GBS said its flagship product Saliva Glucose Biosensor is developed from the biosensor platform and is currently being developed as a point-of-care non-invasive test for people with diabetes.
- The company also plans to commercialize a SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Biosensor rapid point-of-care diagnostic test to monitor exposure and immunity levels in real time. The test is being developed in collaboration with the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University.
- GBS expects the manufacturing facility to produce 100M biosensor units annually for roll-out to primary global commercialization sites in the Asia Pacific region.
- GBS CEO Harry Simeonidis said "We are pleased with this significant grant as it allows us not only to further advance our technology but also to continue developing future point-of-care diagnostic tests. The new high-tech medical device facility will support local jobs in Australia and allow GBS to manufacture medical diagnostic tests for Australia and Asia."
- Source: Press Release