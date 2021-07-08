GoodRx partners with DoorDash

  • GoodRx (GDRX +0.8%) has entered into a partnership with online food ordering and delivery platform DoorDash (DASH -3.9%).
  • The partnership provides DoorDash's network of drivers with discounted access to the GoodRx Gold subscription savings program. With GoodRx Gold memberships, drivers can consult a licensed healthcare provider online via GoodRx Care, access large savings on prescriptions at pharmacies nationwide and have prescriptions sent directly to their house through free mail delivery.
  • Gold memberships can save individuals an average of over $2,600 per year when filling at least 2 prescriptions a month or families an average of over $3,900 per year when filling at least 3 prescriptions a month.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.