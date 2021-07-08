GoodRx partners with DoorDash
- GoodRx (GDRX +0.8%) has entered into a partnership with online food ordering and delivery platform DoorDash (DASH -3.9%).
- The partnership provides DoorDash's network of drivers with discounted access to the GoodRx Gold subscription savings program. With GoodRx Gold memberships, drivers can consult a licensed healthcare provider online via GoodRx Care, access large savings on prescriptions at pharmacies nationwide and have prescriptions sent directly to their house through free mail delivery.
- Gold memberships can save individuals an average of over $2,600 per year when filling at least 2 prescriptions a month or families an average of over $3,900 per year when filling at least 3 prescriptions a month.