Cinedigm adds three popular channels to YouTube TV
Jul. 08, 2021 10:43 AM ETCinedigm Corp. (CIDM)CIDMBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Streaming company Cinedigm (CIDM +4.4%) is trading higher after making three of its popular channels available on YouTube TV, a live television streaming service with over 3M subscribers.
- The three channels include family-friendly Dove Channel, documentary-focused Docurama and pop culture channel CONtv. They will be available as add-ons for YouTube TV subscribers for $4.99 per month each.
- Jennifer Soltesz, Vice President of Business Development & Strategy at Cinedigm, commented, "We look forward to launching additional channels to YouTube TV's line-up of add-on channels over the next couple months."