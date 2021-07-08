Cinedigm adds three popular channels to YouTube TV

  • Streaming company Cinedigm (CIDM +4.4%) is trading higher after making three of its popular channels available on YouTube TV, a live television streaming service with over 3M subscribers.
  • The three channels include family-friendly Dove Channel, documentary-focused Docurama and pop culture channel CONtv. They will be available as add-ons for YouTube TV subscribers for $4.99 per month each.
  • Jennifer Soltesz, Vice President of Business Development & Strategy at Cinedigm, commented, "We look forward to launching additional channels to YouTube TV's line-up of add-on channels over the next couple months."
