Hyperfine and Liminal Sciences to go public in Cathie Wood-backed SPAC deal
Jul. 08, 2021 11:05 AM ETHyperfine, Inc. (HYPR)KIND, HYPRBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Hyperfine Inc. and Liminal Sciences Inc. announced plans Thursday to go public via a SPAC merger with HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) that includes backing from Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment and values the sister biotech firm at about $580M.
- Plans call for the combined entity to be called Hyperfine Inc. and take over HCAQ’s Nasdaq listing, trading under the ticker symbol “HYPR.”
- HCAQ rose as much as 4.2% on the news Thursday morning to trade at $10.09 a share.
- Hyperfine Inc. makes a portable MRI device called Swoop that allows clinicians to do magnetic resonance imaging without today’s large MRI machines. The device already has U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval.
- Liminal Sciences aims to develop devices to monitor the brain’s blood flow, blood pressure and other vital signs as easily and non-invasively as the way that doctors currently take patients’ overall blood pressure.
- Serial biotech entrepreneur Dr. Jonathan Rothberg, who heads the 4 Catalyzer accelerator and received the National Medal of Technology and Innovation from then-President Barack Obama in 2016, founded both companies.
- “The best way to predict the future is to make it,” Rothberg said in announcing the SPAC deal. “We are taking the next step in our mission to provide affordable and accessible imaging, sensing and guided-robotic intervention to democratize and bring equity to healthcare for people around the world.”
- HealthCor CEO Christopher Gaulin said that his special purpose acquisition company believes Hyperfine and Liminal “are well positioned to bring sophisticated MR imaging and neurological vital signs detection to a broader patient base with substantially reduced barriers to care.”
- The firms expect the SPAC deal to add about $333M in cash to the combined company’s balance sheet. Roughly $207M will come from the SPAC, with another $126M from a private investment in public equity (“PIPE”).
- The PIPE’s participants include accounts managed by Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment, as well as by Bain Capital and Deerfield Management. Other PIPE investors include HCAQ parents HealthCor Management and Catalio Capital Management, along with Perceptive Advisors, Avidity Partners and Eldridge.
- Plans call for the deal to close in Q4.
- The Hyperfine/Liminal deal represents the second announcement in as many days of a SPAC-related PIPE that involves Wood's ARK Investment.
- Word emerged Wednesday that ARK would participate in a similar deal related between Nextdoor (KIND) and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB), which plan a SPAC merger at a $4.3B valuation.