PagSeguro stock slides on reported plan to buy Banco BV for $3B (update)

Jul. 08, 2021

  • Update: PagSeguro has since denied plans to acquire Banco BV in a statement. Shares have pared some of their losses and now trade down 6% as of 1:56 pm.
  • Original: PagSeguro (NYSE:PAGS) shares slip 9.6% after a report the company is poised to purchase Banco BV for about $3B.
  • Brazil Journal sources say the negotiations are ongoing and the details could still change or a deal could fail to materialize.
  • Banco BV, partially owned by Banco de Brasil, has a net worth of about $2.1B and $3.8B in interbank lines.
  • If the deal materializes, it would market PagSeguro's boldest move into the more heavily regulated banking market.
