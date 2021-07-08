Grupo Aeromexico's traffic declined 43.3% in June 2021 vs. June 2019
Jul. 08, 2021 11:20 AM ETGrupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GRPAQ)GRPAQBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Grupo Aeromexico (OTCPK:GRPAQ) reports revenue per kilometers rose 471% Y/Y to 2.09B in June. YTD traffic declined 5.9% to 8.34B.
- Domestic RPKs +299.6% and international RPKs +808.8%.
- Capacity grew 144.4% Y/Y to 2.7B available seat kilometers. Domestic capacity +223.3% and international capacity +106.7%.
- June load factor increased 1,410 bps to 78.1%.
- Passengers transported rose 478.1% Y/Y to 1.407M.
- In June, the company has increased its capacity to Europe by 25% M/M as various European countries opened their borders to fully vaccinated Mexican tourists.
- The Company will use the advantages of Chapter 11 to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets, and implement the necessary adjustments to face the impact of COVID-19.