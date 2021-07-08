Grupo Aeromexico's traffic declined 43.3% in June 2021 vs. June 2019

  • Grupo Aeromexico (OTCPK:GRPAQ) reports revenue per kilometers rose 471% Y/Y to 2.09B in June. YTD traffic declined 5.9% to 8.34B.
  • Domestic RPKs +299.6% and international RPKs +808.8%.
  • Capacity grew 144.4% Y/Y to 2.7B available seat kilometers. Domestic capacity +223.3% and international capacity +106.7%.
  • June load factor increased 1,410 bps to 78.1%.
  • Passengers transported rose 478.1% Y/Y to 1.407M.
  • In June, the company has increased its capacity to Europe by 25% M/M as various European countries opened their borders to fully vaccinated Mexican tourists.
  • The Company will use the advantages of Chapter 11 to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets, and implement the necessary adjustments to face the impact of COVID-19.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.