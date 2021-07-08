Wellness app Noom is said to hire Goldman to lead IPO
Jul. 08, 2021
- Noom, the operator of the weight loss app with countless TV commercials, is said to hire Goldman Sachs for an IPO.
- Noom is targeting an $8B valuation, double the amount it was worth in a May fundraising round led by buyout firm Silver Lake, according to a Reuters report. The IPO may come by early 2022.
- Noom competes with WW International (NASDAQ:WW)., previously known as Weight Watchers, Medifast (NYSE:MED) and privately held Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) as well as other apps.
- Noom in 2019 completed a $58M financing, led by Sequoia Capital. Groupe Arnault's tech arm Aglaé Ventures, Jan Koum, co-founder of WhatsApp, Tony Xu, co-founder of DoorDash, Josh Kushner, co-founder of Oscar Health, Scooter Braun, founder of SB Projects, and existing investor Samsung Ventures.
- Bloomberg was the first to report a Noom potential IPO in May and at the time said that Noom was targeting a valuation of $10B.