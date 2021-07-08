SoFi CEO: Crypto trade warnings show commitment to consumer protection

  • SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto said Thursday that the online personal finance company takes consumer protection seriously, posting a warning every time a cryptocurrency trade takes place through its service.
  • In an interview with CNBC, Noto predicted that SoFi will benefit from a new generation of people "who realize the importance of investing."
  • On consumer protection, the SoFi CEO explained that every time someone purchases a cryptocurrency on its platform, a message pops up that warns buyers that crypto is "an unproven asset" and that "it's highly volatile and you could lose all of your money."
  • Noto said this was part of a "structured and serious approach" to consumer protection, which takes suitability as its main objective.
  • Asked about Robinhood's pending IPO and the challenge it poses to SoFi, Noto said his company can take advantage of a broader product line.
  • Calling the firm a "one-stop shop" that included multiple financial products, like mortgages and personal loans, Noto described SoFi's goal as providing a lifetime's worth of financial services to its "members" - the name it prefers instead of "customers."
  • SOFI came public in early June through a SPAC deal with Chamath Palihapitiya's Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings V. SOFI rallied immediately after becoming a public company, reaching a 52-week high of $24.95.
  • However, the stock has slid from there. In Thursday's intraday action, SOFI dropped nearly 3% to $16.45, well below where it was trading as it completed its SPAC deal.

