Stellantis plans €30B-plus investment in electrification through 2025

Jul. 08, 2021 11:59 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)STLABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments

Jeep and Fiat group company logo on Czech dealership building
josefkubes/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Stellantis (STLA -2.4%) unveils its strategy to invest more than €30B (~$35.5B) in vehicle electrification and supporting technologies through 2025, joining automakers including Ford, GM and Volkswagen in investing tens of billions of dollars in EVs.
  • Stellantis says it plans to offer the U.S. market an electric Dodge muscle car by 2024, an all-electric Jeep SUV in every vehicle segment by 2025, and a Ram full-size electric pickup by 2024, which would place it at least two years behind U.S. rivals Ford and GM.
  • The company says it is targeting more than 70% of sales in Europe and more than 40% in the U.S. to be low emission vehicles, which could comprise EVs and hybrid electric models, by 2030.
  • CFO Richard Palmer says Stellantis plans to have double-digit adjusted profit margins by 2026.
  • Stellantis shares trade lower after the company said it expects negative industrial free cash flows in H1.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.