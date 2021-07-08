Stellantis plans €30B-plus investment in electrification through 2025
Jul. 08, 2021 11:59 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)STLABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Stellantis (STLA -2.4%) unveils its strategy to invest more than €30B (~$35.5B) in vehicle electrification and supporting technologies through 2025, joining automakers including Ford, GM and Volkswagen in investing tens of billions of dollars in EVs.
- Stellantis says it plans to offer the U.S. market an electric Dodge muscle car by 2024, an all-electric Jeep SUV in every vehicle segment by 2025, and a Ram full-size electric pickup by 2024, which would place it at least two years behind U.S. rivals Ford and GM.
- The company says it is targeting more than 70% of sales in Europe and more than 40% in the U.S. to be low emission vehicles, which could comprise EVs and hybrid electric models, by 2030.
- CFO Richard Palmer says Stellantis plans to have double-digit adjusted profit margins by 2026.
- Stellantis shares trade lower after the company said it expects negative industrial free cash flows in H1.