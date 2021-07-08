Coastal Financial, Private Bancorp of America rated Overweight at Stephens
Jul. 08, 2021 12:02 PM ETCoastal Financial Corporation (CCB), PBAM, BANC.PCBANC, PBAM, CCBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Stephens Inc. initiates coverage of Coastal Financial (CCB +1.3%) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCQX:PBAM +0.2%) at Overweight and Banc of California (BANC -1.4%) at Equal Weight.
- For CCB, Stephens likes the bank's differentiated business model and its Banking as a Service model; sets $36 price target.
- PBAM has "solid profitability" and is trading at a discount, the note said; sets price target at $29.
- While BANC is an "impressive turnaround story" with "increasing franchise value," it's valuation is fair, according to the note; price target is $19.
- CCB's total return over the past year, at 125%, exceeds that of PBAM at 94% and BANC at 72%; all of which outperform the S&P 500's 41% return as seen in chart below.
