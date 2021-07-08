Circle CEO: SPAC funds will help build out crypto-economic systems that are in 'early stages of innovation curve'

Jul. 08, 2021

  • Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of crypto-focused fintech startup Circle, said Thursday that the funds generated through a newly signed SPAC transaction will help it take advantage of a crypto-economic system still in the "early stages of the innovation curve."
  • Speaking to CNBC, the Circle CEO said that the going-public transaction would help it build out its platform and become "a trusted platform in this digital currency industry."
  • The comments followed news that that Circle had inked a deal to become a public company via a SPAC merger with Concord Acquisition (NYSE:CND). The transaction valued the company at $4.5B.
  • Detailing the market dynamics that convinced the firm to go public, Allaire noted that the adoption of popular Circle-backed cryptocurrency USD Coin, a digital currency pegged to the U.S. dollar, has grown by 55 times in just the last 12 months.
  • Allaire spelled out that the additional cash generated through the SPAC IPO would contribute to its investment in product development and engineering.
  • On the news of the proposed transaction with Circle, shares of CND jumped 6% in midday trading on Thursday, rising to $10.52.
