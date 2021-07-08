SocGen's Edwards says markets bet too early on reflation, 10-year could hit 0.5%

  • The drop in Treasury yields could accelerate sharply after falling below a crucial technical level, further unwinding the reflation trade, which would extend beyond bonds, Societe Generale strategist Albert Edwards says.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) is off another 3 basis points today to 1.29%.
  • Edwards, a noted bear, says he still believes policymakers have crossed the Rubicon as far as monetary and fiscal stimulus is concerned "now the sweet fruits of monetary-funded fiscal largesse have been plucked and tasted."
  • "But I think it is a secular theme that will play out later in this cycle," he writes in a note. "The problem is the markets have been too early in betting on the reflation trade and are now set up for a huge disappointment."
  • Inflation expectations over the past year will fully reverse, he adds.
  • "The long bull market looks entirely intact and with yields falling below 1.3%, a critical technical hurdle has been jumped," he notes.
  • The chart below shows the 10-year yield has broken well below the double-bottom low of 1.32%, Edwards says, and a "chartist would look at this chart and say that the 0.5% low now beckons."

  • That would hit commodities and cyclicals like Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE), Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI), Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) and Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF).
  • The inflation trade is already rapidly unwinding in equities, Edwards says, noting that "the ratio of articles discussing higher inflation versus lower/transitory inflation has collapsed from its recent peak."
  • Here are some ways to play a flatter yield curve.
