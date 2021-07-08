Castellum to sell to 9 Finland-based properties to Nyfosa for SEK2.1B

Jul. 08, 2021 2:12 PM ETCastellum AB (publ) (CWQXY)CWQXFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Sweden's Castellum (OTCPK:CWQXF) is selling nine properties located in Jyväskylä, Finland to Nyfosa for SEK2.1B.
  • The properties are part of the Finnish property portfolio which the company acquired through its acquisition of Kielo. The divestment comprises nine office properties and one building right.
  • "The divestment is a geographic focusing of the Finnish portfolio. We are continuing our journey of growth, building an even stronger Nordic platform for sustainable, high-quality office and logistics properties," said Castellum CEO Henrik Saxborn.
  • Closing date is expected to be July 12.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.