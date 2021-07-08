Castellum to sell to 9 Finland-based properties to Nyfosa for SEK2.1B
Jul. 08, 2021 2:12 PM ETCastellum AB (publ) (CWQXY)CWQXFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Sweden's Castellum (OTCPK:CWQXF) is selling nine properties located in Jyväskylä, Finland to Nyfosa for SEK2.1B.
- The properties are part of the Finnish property portfolio which the company acquired through its acquisition of Kielo. The divestment comprises nine office properties and one building right.
- "The divestment is a geographic focusing of the Finnish portfolio. We are continuing our journey of growth, building an even stronger Nordic platform for sustainable, high-quality office and logistics properties," said Castellum CEO Henrik Saxborn.
- Closing date is expected to be July 12.
- Source: Press Release