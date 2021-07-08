Humana to hire 200 virtual, seasonal representatives in San Antonio
Jul. 08, 2021
- Health insurer Humana (HUM -0.9%) plans to hire up to 200 virtual, seasonal Medicare enrollment representatives in around San Antonio, Texas.
- The respondents will respond to inquiries from prospective and current Medicare members looking to enroll in the 2022 Medicare Advantage or Prescription Drug Plan, and review and process enrollment applications.
- The seasonal employment will run for six months or fewer, lasting through the Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan enrollment window from October 15 to December 7, 2021. Some roles may transition to full-time employment.
