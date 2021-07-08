Blue Lagoon launches $5.5M financing led by Crescat Capital

Jul. 08, 2021 2:13 PM ETBlue Lagoon Resources Inc. (BLAGF)BLAGFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Blue Lagoon Resources (OTCQB:BLAGF +0.6%) announced a non-brokered flow through and non-flow through financing wherein Crescat Capital agreed to be the lead order by making a strategic investment of $1.5M or more than 27% of the proposed $5.5M financing.
  • Blue Lagoon has already encountered multiple high-grade intercepts in some of their first drill holes on the project.
  • The flow through units will be priced at $0.7425; each FT unit will consist of one flow-through common share and one-half of a share purchase warrant; non-flow-through units will be priced at $0.55 and will consist of one common share plus one-half share purchase warrant.
  • Each whole warrant may be exercised to purchase an additional common share at $0.75 for 24-month period.
