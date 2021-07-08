Airbus deliveries gain strength with strong June; H1 up 50% from year ago
Jul. 08, 2021 2:16 PM ETAirbus SE (EADSY), EADSFEADSY, EADSFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY, OTCPK:EADSF) reports it delivered 77 aircraft during June, its second highest monthly figure since the onset of the air transport crisis, bringing total deliveries to 297 for the first half of the year.
- The H1 total comes in well above the 196 at the midway point of 2020 and below the 389 in 2019's H1.
- Airbus also says it won 165 gross orders in H1, which dropped to a net total of 38 after cancellations.
- Included in June's delivery totals are 57 A320-family jets and 11 A350 jets.
- Airbus recently confirmed it is considering development of a freighter version of its widebody A350 aircraft.