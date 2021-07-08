NuVasive dips as FDA cites biocompatibility concerns of medical device
Jul. 08, 2021 2:20 PM ETNuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)NUVABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- NuVasive (NUVA -2.0%) fell to a session low amid reports that the FDA flagged potential biocompatibility concerns linked to the company’s Specialized Orthopedics’ Precice devices made using stainless steel and titanium.
- A statement from the regulator highlighted reports of pain and changes in surrounding tissues in those implanted with the Precice Stryde device made from stainless steel.
- The FDA also listed several recommendations for monitoring patients with implanted devices and added that the company is conducting additional biocompatibility testing for materials used in all Precice devices.
- A series of assessments are also in progress to identify potential mechanical failures that led to biocompatibility concerns.
- NuVasive added PRECICE device to the portfolio as part of its 2016 acquisition of Ellipse Technologies.