NuVasive dips as FDA cites biocompatibility concerns of medical device

Jul. 08, 2021 2:20 PM ETNuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)NUVABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

FDA headquarters in Washington DC.
JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • NuVasive (NUVA -2.0%) fell to a session low amid reports that the FDA flagged potential biocompatibility concerns linked to the company’s Specialized Orthopedics’ Precice devices made using stainless steel and titanium.
  • A statement from the regulator highlighted reports of pain and changes in surrounding tissues in those implanted with the Precice Stryde device made from stainless steel.
  • The FDA also listed several recommendations for monitoring patients with implanted devices and added that the company is conducting additional biocompatibility testing for materials used in all Precice devices.
  • A series of assessments are also in progress to identify potential mechanical failures that led to biocompatibility concerns.
  • NuVasive added PRECICE device to the portfolio as part of its 2016 acquisition of Ellipse Technologies.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.