LG Chemical, LG Energy plan to invest $13B for battery development in South Korea
Jul. 08, 2021 2:54 PM ETLG Chemical Co., Ltd. (LGCLF)LGCLFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- LG Chemical (OTCPK:LGCLF) and its subsidiary LG Energy Solution plans to invest KRW15.1T (about $13.17B) for battery development in South Korea by 2030, The Economic Times reported.
- LG Energy Solution aims to invest KRW12.4T to expand its South Korean manufacturing capacity and develop next generation battery technologies, while LG Chemical plans to invest KRW2.7T.
- LG Energy — which supplies batteries to Tesla and General Motors, among others — noted that it has battery orders of KRW180T won and plans to increase annual production capacity to 260 gigawatt-hours in 2023, which could power about 3.7M electric vehicles, according to the report.
- South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy plans to invest more than KRW40T by 2030 to bolster the country's position in the global battery industry.