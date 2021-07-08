Raytheon secures $171.6M contract for US Navy's electronic attack system
Jul. 08, 2021 3:25 PM ETRaytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)RTXBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies (RTX -1.2%) business was awarded a $171.6M contract from the U.S. Navy.
- The contract pertains to Low-Rate Initial Production Lot I, or LRIP I, of the U.S. Navy's Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band. NGJ-MB is the Navy's advanced electronic attack system that offensively disrupts and degrades enemy technology.
- The award advances the program from the development stage into production and deployment.
- "NGJ-MB will increase the survivability and lethality of fourth-and fifth-generation fighters, making naval aviation that much more effective," said Annabel Flores, vice president of Electronic Warfare Systems for Raytheon Intelligence & Space.
- Source: Press Release