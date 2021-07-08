Raytheon secures $171.6M contract for US Navy's electronic attack system

  • Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies (RTX -1.2%) business was awarded a $171.6M contract from the U.S. Navy.
  • The contract pertains to Low-Rate Initial Production Lot I, or LRIP I, of the U.S. Navy's Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band. NGJ-MB is the Navy's advanced electronic attack system that offensively disrupts and degrades enemy technology.
  • The award advances the program from the development stage into production and deployment.
  • "NGJ-MB will increase the survivability and lethality of fourth-and fifth-generation fighters, making naval aviation that much more effective," said Annabel Flores, vice president of Electronic Warfare Systems for Raytheon Intelligence & Space.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.