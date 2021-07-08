Flowserve scores second analyst upgrade in two days ahead of earnings
- Flowserve (FLS +0.8%) edges higher after Credit Suisse upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral with a $48 price target, raised from $43, believing the name is oversold following an ~8% decline over the past month.
- Credit Suisse's John Walsh says he is "opportunistically" upgrading ahead of earnings season, seeing the potential for better than forecast earnings "given the incrementally positive data around mobility and refinery utilization" that can act as a catalyst for the stock.
- The upgrade comes a day after Cowen analysts also raised Flowserve to Outperform from Market Perform with a $48 target, saying the company should be entering a favorable operational period as capital spending trends in core markets are poised to accelerate.
- Flowserve's "strong competitive advantages make it an attractive long-term opportunity in the energy space," Vladimir Dimitrov writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.