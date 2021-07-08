Cirrus Logic to acquire Lion Semiconductor for $335M
- Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) has entered into an agreement to acquire California-based Lion Semiconductor for $335M in cash.
- Lion is expected to be immediately accretive to GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share, contributing about $60M in revenue between deal close and the end of FY22.
- "Lion’s proprietary fast-charging products and robust intellectual property portfolio are expected to contribute meaningfully to revenue growth in the coming years, strengthen the company’s position to pursue exciting new opportunities and significantly expand our addressable market," Cirrus Logic CEO John Forsyth said.
- The boards of directors of both companies have approved the transaction, which is expected to close within 30 days, Cirrus said.