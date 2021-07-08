Costco Wholesale June comp sales climb 14.1%, more than expected

Costco Announces Raising Minimum Wage to $16 An Hour
Mario Tama/Getty Images News

  • Costco Wholesale's (NASDAQ:COST) June comparable sales rise 14.1%, beating the Consensus Metrix estimate of +11.1%.
  • U.S. comp sales, excluding gasoline prices, of +7.8% exceeds the +7.2% estimate.
  • The company notes that this year's June retail month had one fewer shopping day vs. 2020 due to the calendar shift of Memorial Day; this shift hurt sales by ~1.5%-2%.
  • Total reported sales for the five weeks ended July 4, 2021, were $18.9B, up 16.9% Y/Y.
  • The June comp sales increase moderated from the 22.8% rise seen in May.
