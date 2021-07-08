Costco Wholesale June comp sales climb 14.1%, more than expected
Jul. 08, 2021
- Costco Wholesale's (NASDAQ:COST) June comparable sales rise 14.1%, beating the Consensus Metrix estimate of +11.1%.
- U.S. comp sales, excluding gasoline prices, of +7.8% exceeds the +7.2% estimate.
- The company notes that this year's June retail month had one fewer shopping day vs. 2020 due to the calendar shift of Memorial Day; this shift hurt sales by ~1.5%-2%.
- Total reported sales for the five weeks ended July 4, 2021, were $18.9B, up 16.9% Y/Y.
- The June comp sales increase moderated from the 22.8% rise seen in May.