Matson trades high on strong Q2 prelims, to terminate outstanding operating lease

Jul. 08, 2021 4:37 PM ETMatson, Inc. (MATX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Matson (NYSE:MATX) trades 3.3% higher afterhours after it expects Q2 operating income for logistics to be in range of $12-$13M compared to $8.9M in year ago quarter led by China service strength.
  • Net income and diluted EPS is seen ranging between $156.9 to $163.9M and $3.58 to $3.73 respectively.
  • Domestic tradelane volumes are seen above pandemic low volumes in year ago quarter; strong Hawaii volume led by tourism and economy rebounding from pandemic lows.
  • Also, the company entered into an agreement for terminating the outstanding operating lease on the Maunalei for ~$95.8M, including accrued lease interest, thereby acquiring the vessel.
  • The consideration was paid with a combination of cash on hand and borrowings on the revolving credit facility.
  • Led by the transaction, the company expects ~$6M in lower cash operating costs in 2H21 due to elimination in lease expense.
  • Earnings are scheduled for July 29, after market close.
