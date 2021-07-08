Online grocer Thrive Market is said to consider IPO that would value it at $2B
Jul. 08, 2021 4:42 PM ETDingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL), MF, ICARTICART, MF, DDLBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Online grocer Thrive Market is reportedly evaluating a potential IPO and is looking for a valuation of more than $2B.
- Thrive Market is working with Goldman on a plan, according to a Bloomberg report. Thrive Market was founded in 2014. The online grocer has a membership model and carries organic and non-GMO products.
- Los Angeles-based Thrive has raised about $240M in funding and last raised $20M in a convertible note in October 2019 from Invus, according to Crunchbase.
- Last week, Chinese grocery app Dingdong's (NYSE:DDL) stock shoots up 95%+ intraday in second post-IPO session and Tencent-backed Chinese grocery app Missfresh’s (NASDAQ:MF) stock falls 30%+ in two sessions since IPO.
