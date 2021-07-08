Terreno Realty leasing rate improves to 97.5% in Q2
- Terreno Realty's (NYSE:TRNO) operating portfolio, excluding three properties under development, was 97.5% leased to 535 tenants in Q2, up from 96.1% in the prior period.
- As of June 30, its same-store portfolio was 97.8% leased in compared with 97.4% in Q1 and the improved land portfolio was 98% leased in Q2 vs. 97.9% in Q1.
- Cash rents on new and renewed leases increased ~21.1% with a tenant retention ratio of 64.3% in Q2.
- Terreno acquired six properties and three improved land parcels in Q2 for an aggregate purchase price of ~$54.2M and it has ~$146.6M of acquisitions under contract and ~$31.8M of acquisitions under letter of intent, which are subject to closing conditions.
- During Q2, it issued 1.08M shares of common stock with a weighted average offering price of $64.21/share, receiving $69.6M in gross proceeds under its at-the-market equity offering program.
- It also conducted a private placement of $150M senior secured notes, which consists of $100M seven-year senior unsecured "green bond" notes that yields 2.41% and $50M 10-year senior unsecured notes yielding 2.84%.
- The green bonds are expected to close on or around July 15 and the proceeds will be used for projects that improve energy efficiency, sustainable water and wastewater management, and renewable energy.
