EverCommerce acquires Texas-based Medical Design Technologies
- EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) acquired Houston, Texas-based Medical Design Technologies, a provider of mobile charge capture solutions.
- Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
- Medical Design's product line includes solutions for charge capture, business intelligence, billing management, and telehealth.
- Medical Design joins EverCommerce's EverHealth suite, offering solutions that streamline day-to-day healthcare practice operations, improving provider and administrative workflows, and modernizing engagement with patients.
- "Solutions like MDTech, with charge capture and business intelligence analytics, allow practices to streamline their back-office operations so they can focus more time on direct patient care," said EverCommerce President Matt Feierstein.
