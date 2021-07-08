EverCommerce acquires Texas-based Medical Design Technologies

Jul. 08, 2021 4:53 PM ETEverCommerce Inc. (EVCM)EVCMBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) acquired Houston, Texas-based Medical Design Technologies, a provider of mobile charge capture solutions.
  • Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
  • Medical Design's product line includes solutions for charge capture, business intelligence, billing management, and telehealth.
  • Medical Design joins EverCommerce's EverHealth suite, offering solutions that streamline day-to-day healthcare practice operations, improving provider and administrative workflows, and modernizing engagement with patients.
  • MDTech joins EverCommerce's EverHealth suite of solutions that streamline healthcare operations and patient engagement.
  • "Solutions like MDTech, with charge capture and business intelligence analytics, allow practices to streamline their back-office operations so they can focus more time on direct patient care," said EverCommerce President Matt Feierstein.
  • EVCM -0.06% after hours to $16.98
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.