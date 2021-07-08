Levi Strauss gains 3% on Q2 beat-and-raise, dividend boost

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

  • Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) is up 2.7% postmarket after topping expectations with its Q2 earnings, thanks to a hefty revenue rebound, and boosting its dividend by a third.
  • Revenues more than doubled to $1.28B, and more than doubled in each of the company's geographic regions (they nearly tripled in Europe vs. COVID-19 comps).
  • And the company raised its full-year guidance.
  • “We generated strong momentum in the second quarter with the accelerated recovery of our revenues and delivered growth across all regions and channels," says CEO Chip Bergh.
  • "As we move into the second half of 2021, we are focused on emerging stronger with our strategic priorities of leading with our enduring brand, accelerating our direct-to-consumer connections, and diversifying across categories, channels and geographies."
  • Revenue by geography: Americas, $715.1M (up 153%); Europe, $365.4M (up 183%); Asia, $195.5M (up 127.9%).
  • Cash and equivalents came to $1.22B at quarter's end.
  • Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.
