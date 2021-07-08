Levi Strauss gains 3% on Q2 beat-and-raise, dividend boost
Jul. 08, 2021 4:54 PM ETLevi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)LEVIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) is up 2.7% postmarket after topping expectations with its Q2 earnings, thanks to a hefty revenue rebound, and boosting its dividend by a third.
- Revenues more than doubled to $1.28B, and more than doubled in each of the company's geographic regions (they nearly tripled in Europe vs. COVID-19 comps).
- And the company raised its full-year guidance.
- “We generated strong momentum in the second quarter with the accelerated recovery of our revenues and delivered growth across all regions and channels," says CEO Chip Bergh.
- "As we move into the second half of 2021, we are focused on emerging stronger with our strategic priorities of leading with our enduring brand, accelerating our direct-to-consumer connections, and diversifying across categories, channels and geographies."
- Revenue by geography: Americas, $715.1M (up 153%); Europe, $365.4M (up 183%); Asia, $195.5M (up 127.9%).
- Cash and equivalents came to $1.22B at quarter's end.
- Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.
