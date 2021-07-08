Unigold to raise up to $3M in private placement financing
Jul. 08, 2021 4:59 PM ETUnigold Inc. (UGDIF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Unigold (OTCQX:UGDIF) has announced a non-brokered private placement for the gross proceeds of up to $3M, which to get into the perspective compares to the company's market capitalization of $15.70M.
- Canada-based mineral exploration company said it would issue up to ~23.08M units in the offering priced at $0.13 per unit. Each unit comprises of one common share and 0.50 warrant, exercisable as a whole to purchase second share at $0.30.
- The net proceeds will be used to fund the company's continued exploration and development on its Neita Concession in the Dominican Republic, and for general working capital purposes.
- Unigold said the closing of the offering may be completed in multiple tranches and is subject to certain closing conditions.
